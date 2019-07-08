Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: CA Earthquake, USA World Cup Champs & Bieber Challenges Cruise…AGAIN
July 8, 2019
1. More than 100-million-dollars in damages were the result of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Southern California last week, just a day after a magnitude 6.4 shook the region.
2. The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team is the 2019 World Cup champions.
3. Bieber said he was just joking when he challenged Cruise to a fight last month, he’s got another challenge for the “Top Gun” star.