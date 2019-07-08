NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

July 8, 2019

Money Ball: Mets’ Alonso wins HR Derby, $1M, tops Vlad Jr

US Women’s World Cup champs arrive home ahead of parade

US women’s team boldly embraces off-the-field activist role

Coco Gauff’s captivating Wimbledon ends against former No. 1

AL’s Verlander, NL’s Ryu starting pitchers in All-Star Game

Indians’ Santana savoring his storybook All-Star season

All-Stars among those impacted by changed free-agent market

Nuggets acquire Jerami Grant from Thunder for draft pick

US victory most-viewed match this year but down from 2015

Top Dems invite champion US women’s soccer team to Capitol