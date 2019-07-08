NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

AP Top Business News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

July 8, 2019

Deutsche Bank cuts mark end to failed bid for global scale

AP: Federal grand jury probing GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy

Asian shares retreat ahead of Fed statement to Congress

US consumers step up borrowing at healthy pace in May

New report: US government faces potential default in Sept.

Poll: 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire despite realities of aging

Saudi carrier cancels troubled Boeing 737 order for Airbus

Bible shortage? Publishers say tariffs could cause it

Judge strikes down rule requiring drug ads to reveal prices

Fuel makers launch ad criticizing Trump ethanol mandates