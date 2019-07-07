Cabinet of curiosities: 11,000 ink samples at Secret Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Ink Library at the U.S. Secret Service contains more than 15,000 samples dating back to the 1920s.

The collection is the result of one man, Antonio Cantu, a renowned investigator and former chief chemist at the Secret Service who started picking up samples decades ago. Cantu died unexpectedly last year, and the Secret Service recently dedicated the lab in his honor.

The lab is one of several under the Secret Service’s questioned documents branch, including handwriting analysis and document authentication and ID and handles as many as 500 cases a year. Together, they work on Secret Service investigations and help law enforcement agencies around the nation and worldwide with their own investigations.