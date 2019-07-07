Brazil beats Peru to win 1st Copa América title since 2007

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Host Brazil has defeated Peru 3-1 to win its first Copa América title since 2007.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison scored a goal each Sunday to give Brazil its ninth South American championship at a packed Maracanã Stadium.

Peru scored through Paolo Guerrero but couldn’t pull off one last upset after eliminating Uruguay in the quarterfinals and two-time defending champion Chile in the semifinals.

Brazil, playing the tournament without the injured Neymar, was with 10 men from the 70th minute because Gabriel Jesus was sent off with a second yellow card.

Brazil has won the Copa América all five times it hosted the tournament.

