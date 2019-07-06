Messi sent off in tense 3rd-place game at Copa América

SÃO PAULO (AP) — Lionel Messi has been sent off in the first half of the third-place game between Argentina and Chile in the Copa América on Saturday.

Messi was red carded after getting into a shoving match with Chile midfielder Gary Medel, who also was ejected.

Messi and Medel got into each other’s faces after a ball dispute near an end line in the 37th minute at the Arena Corinthians.

Medel wasn’t happy that Messi came in hard from behind to try to take the ball. The Chilean went to confront the Argentine player, who didn’t back down. They started to bump into each other with their chests and shoulders.

Paraguayan referee Mario Diaz de Vivar came in and immediately sent off both players.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports