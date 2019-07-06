Don Was leads Detroit revue celebrating Motown milestone

DETROIT (AP) — Don Was is bringing his bass back to Detroit to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Motown Records with a stage full of friends.

The Detroit-raised performer and producer leads the 12th Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue on July 13 at the Detroit Institute of Arts. It will feature classic Motown artists, including Martha Reeves, Carolyn Crawford and the Velvelettes, as well as members of Was’ own born-in-Detroit band, Was (Not Was).

Was says his appreciation for the “Motown Sound” grows every year. His goal is to inhabit the songs, not do “Motown karaoke.”

The revue is part of the 27th annual Concert of Colors , a free, multi-day festival showcasing Detroit’s musical and ethnic diversity.