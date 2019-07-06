NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

July 6, 2019

Months of aftershocks could follow big California earthquake

AP Sources: Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges

21 hurt in shopping plaza blast: Gas lines found ruptured

Biden says he was wrong in comments about segregationists

Seized North Korean ship sought for American student’s death

Iran poised to raise its uranium enrichment amid tensions

Man arrested in Oregon in death of original Mouseketeer

Mystery of NSA leak lingers as stolen document case winds up

Nominee to lead FAA faces questions about tenure at Delta

Thousands of motorcyclists ride in honor of 7 bikers killed