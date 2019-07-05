NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

July 5, 2019

6.9 earthquake felt in Southern California

The Latest: 6.9 earthquake felt in Southern California

W.Va. coal billionaire Cline killed in helicopter crash

San Francisco: More homeless living in vehicles

Armed Utah teachers practice responding to school shootings

The Latest: Cline’s daughter and her friend ‘lit up room’

Alaskans put away jackets, get out sunscreen amid heat wave

Runner found dead after marathon cheating allegations

The Latest: Warnings over possible gunman caused panic

Explosion causes partial collapse of mostly empty dormitory