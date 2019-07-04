NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

July 4, 2019

Trump celebrates ‘greatest political journey’ in history

Presidents on July 4: Some chill, some get in your face

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash quitting Republican Party

Trump says officials working on holiday on census dispute

The Latest: Biden, O’Rourke talk baseball at Iowa ballpark

New tally flips results of Queens DA race, forcing recount

Dem front-runner Biden trails Buttigieg in fundraising total

Harris clarifies stance on federally mandated school busing

US, Taliban scramble to finalize draft on troop withdrawal

Gibraltar detains Syria-bound supertanker with Iranian oil