AP Top News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California
Pregnant teens especially vulnerable in border centers
Presidents on July 4: Some chill, some get in your face
Trump celebrates ‘greatest political journey’ in history
Concerts, fireworks and a military parade mark July Fourth
Envoy says Sudan rivals reach power-sharing agreement
San Francisco to paint over historic George Washington mural
Best way to fight climate change? Plant a trillion trees
Bahamas police: 7 Americans killed in helicopter crash
Deadly land, deadly sea: Libya migrants face brutal choice