TRENDING: Fireworks Violations, RIP Tyler Skaggs & Lord Stanley the Lobster!

Several area police departments say they will be tougher on fireworks violations this year…saying if you light it, we will write it. Last year St. Louis City saw 83 fires on the 4th, compared to 14 on a normal day.

L.A. Angels pitcher TYLER SKAGGS died yesterday at the age of 27. He was found dead in his hotel room in Texas. There’s no word on a cause of death, but police say they don’t suspect foul play or suicide.

AND

The rare blue lobster that was donated to the St. Louis Aquarium now has a name – Lord Stanley the Lobster. You’ll be able to meet him with the Aquarium opens some time near the end of this year.