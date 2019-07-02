Files from dead mapmaker focus of NC redistricting hearing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legal admissibility of documents recovered from the house of a recently deceased Republican mapmaker is the focus of a hearing in a partisan gerrymandering restricting lawsuit in North Carolina.

Lawyers in the case argued before judges Tuesday, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court declared it had no authority to rule on partisan gerrymandering claims.

This case continues because it’s in North Carolina state court and addresses alleged state constitution violations.

The hearing focused largely on computer files the lawyers for Common Cause, the state Democratic Party and voters subpoenaed from the daughter of the late Tom Hofeller (HAW’-fel-er) and want to use in the July 15 trial. Attorneys for Republican lawmakers who drew General Assembly maps say the documents can’t be properly authenticated because Hofeller is dead.