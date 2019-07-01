TRENDING: Officer Langsdorf Funeral, Higher Taxes in IL AND Cards WIN!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

Funeral services for fallen police officer, Michael Langsdorf, will be held this morning at 10am at the Cathedral Basilica on Lindell. If you would like to help out his family, you can donate to the Backstoppers.

Lots of changes in Illinois start today – the gas tax is doubling from 19 cents to 38 cents per gallon, cigarette tax in is increasing by $1 and raising the age limited from 18 to 21 and tougher distracted driving laws, where even holding your phone while driving will get you a moving violation.

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Padres in 11 innings last night 5-3. They are off today and play in Seattle tomorrow.