The Latest: Osaka loses in 1st round at Wimbledon

5:10 p.m.

Naomi Osaka became the first top player to lose at Wimbledon, falling to Yulia Putinseva 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round.

The second-seeded Osaka, who won the U.S. Open last year and the Australian Open this year, was ranked No. 1 in the world until last week.

Osaka had 38 unforced errors on Centre Court, while Putinseva had only seven.

It was Osaka’s second loss to Putinseva on grass this season. The Japanese player lost to the 24-year-old Kazakh in Birmingham two weeks ago.

Osaka lost in the third round at French Open.

___

4:40 p.m.

French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova has been knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon, losing 6-4, 6-4 to Madison Brengle of the United States.

The 16th-seeded Brengle broke Vondrousova seven times, taking advantage of 30 unforced errors from the Czech player.

Vondrousova reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, losing in straight sets to Ash Barty. She reached the semifinals at this year’s Australian Open.

Vondrousova also lost in Wimbledon’s first round in 2017 and 2018.

___

3:20 p.m.

After an early wobble, defending champion Novak Djokovic got right back on track on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Djokovic was broken in the opening game but recovered right away to beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 and reach the second round.

Djokovic, who is looking for his fifth Wimbledon title, lost to Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells this year but never looked in serious danger after that opening game, breaking his opponent five times.

Djokovic was playing with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic looking on from his player’s box, having added the Croatian to his coaching staff for the tournament.

___

1:20 p.m.

Last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson reached the second round of Wimbledon by beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Anderson hit 16 aces and saved all seven break points he faced.

The South African is looking for his first Grand Slam title after losing last year’s final to Novak Djokovic, having beaten John Isner in a 6 1/2-hour five-setter in the semifinals.

Also in early action, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka advanced with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over qualifier Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium.

Wawrinka has won the French Open, U.S. Open and Australian Open but has never been past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

___

11:30 a.m.

Play has started on Day 1 at Wimbledon in cool, dry conditions.

Among the players in early action on the outside courts are 2018 runner-up Kevin Anderson and three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka.

The high temperature is expected to be about 21 degrees C (70 degrees F) with only occasional clouds.

Matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court are scheduled to begin later.

___

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic gets the honor of opening play on Centre Court at Wimbledon as the defending men’s champion.

Monday’s marquee matchup is scheduled for later in the day across the way at No. 1 Court: 39-year-old Venus Williams against 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Williams is the oldest player in the women’s field. Not only is Gauff the youngest, but the American is also the youngest player in the professional era to reach the main draw at the All England Club by going through qualifying rounds.

Williams had won four of her seven Grand Slam titles by the time Gauff was born.

Gauff considers Williams and her younger sister, Serena, her idols.

Other major champions in Day 1 action include Naomi Osaka and Stan Wawrinka.

___

