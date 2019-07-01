Jury deliberates case of Navy SEAL charged with murder

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The case of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder and other crimes in Iraq is in the hands of a jury.

Jurors in San Diego will resume deliberations Tuesday in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who is accused of killing a wounded war prisoner in Iraq in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty.

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday with a military prosecutor asserting that the proof of Gallagher’s guilt is his own words, his own photos and the testimony of his fellow troops. Defense lawyers called the case a “mutiny” by entitled, junior SEALs trying to oust a demanding chief.

The jury is made up of five Marines and two sailors, including a SEAL, many of whom had been in heavy combat in Iraq.