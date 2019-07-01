AP Top U.S. News at 12:36 a.m. EDT

Father of 2, deported to El Salvador, allowed return to US
Group say conditions dire for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico
Mom who tried to kill baby held in his death 11 years later
Recorder found in Texas plane crash; some victims identified
Judge: Rep. Duncan Hunter’s trial can detail alleged affairs
Trump, California governor spar over immigrant health care
Facebook mail site evacuated after possible sarin scare
Oregon governor ready to take lead on divisive climate plan
Judge: Andy Warhol didn’t violate Prince picture copyright
Rwandan in US who lied about role in genocide gets 8 years