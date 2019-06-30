AP Top Technology News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable for US users
Kudlow: US sales to Huawei won’t imperil national security
Japan to toughen restrictions on exports to South Korea
Facebook’s digital currency may flourish where banks don’t
Report: Apple to shift assembly of Mac Pro from US to China
Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone, is leaving Apple
Conviction comes after DNA, family tree crack 1987 killings
NASA: Intense work under way on rocket for future moonshots
Politicians’ tweets could get slapped with warning labels
Facebook enlists plain English to clarify how it makes money