AP Top Technology News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

Facebook to make jobs, credit ads searchable for US users Kudlow: US sales to Huawei won’t imperil national security Japan to toughen restrictions on exports to South Korea Facebook’s digital currency may flourish where banks don’t Report: Apple to shift assembly of Mac Pro from US to China Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone, is leaving Apple Conviction comes after DNA, family tree crack 1987 killings NASA: Intense work under way on rocket for future moonshots Politicians’ tweets could get slapped with warning labels Facebook enlists plain English to clarify how it makes money