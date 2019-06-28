Rascal Flatts Plans On Making Music ‘As Long As They’ll Have Us’

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

You got a pretty good thing going if you can stay together as a band until the end of time. Over the years we’ve seen a lot of one hit wonders, Rascal Flatts is not one of them, not by a long shot. And even though they aren’t sure why their music always resonates with fans, they’re satisfied with it nonetheless. “It’s just a God thing, really,” bandmate Joe Don Rooney says to The Boot, shaking his head in amazement. “To be here this many years later and still be relevant, still creating music that people wanna hear … it’s phenomenal.”

When asked about their Summer Playlist Tour with supporting acts Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans and LoCash, Joe continues, “I mean, it’s selling out everywhere. Things just couldn’t be any better. You’ve just gotta give God all the glory for giving us a platform to still continue to make music and do what we love to do and be able to touch peoples’ hearts. We’ll be here as long as they’ll have us.”

