Nate Lashley shoots 67 to keep Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to top the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard for the second straight day.

Lashley had a 14-under 130 total at Detroit Golf Club.

Cameron Champ was a stroke back after a 65. He played the front nine in 8-under 28, matching the lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour this season. Champ was under par for seven straight holes, also matching the best of the season on the tour. He cooled off on the steamy day with a 1-over 37 on the back nine.

Dustin Johnson, the world’s second-ranked player, and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland finished at 2 under to miss the cut by two strokes.

