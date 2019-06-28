Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has prohibited President Donald Trump from using $2.5 billion in military funding to build high-priority sections of his prized border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico.

The judge in Oakland ruled Friday in two lawsuits that use of the money is unlawful.

The administration is expected to appeal.

The president declared a national emergency in February so that he could divert military money to building the wall — his signature campaign promise — after a bruising battle with Congress. Pending legal action, construction could have begun as early as Monday.

The judge rejected use of $2.5 billion the Pentagon had earmarked for fighting drugs but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal is expected to weigh in on the same issue next week.