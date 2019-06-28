Biden nabs 2020 endorsement from Atlanta Mayor Bottoms

The mayor of Atlanta is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2020, providing crucial support from a high-profile black female political leader.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke to The Associated Press ahead of her scheduled Friday announcement. Bottoms says her decision came down to Biden’s experience and her belief the former vice president is the candidate best positioned to beat President Donald Trump.

Bottoms dismisses concerns about Biden’s comments earlier this month, when he told supporters the Senate “got things done” with “civility” when segregationists roamed the halls of Congress.

Bottoms says the context is that sometimes lawmakers have to work with people they don’t agree with. She says she does it “each and every day as mayor of Atlanta in a red state.”