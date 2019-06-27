TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The first Democratic Debate of the 2020 Presidential Campaigns were last night in Florida. 10 candidates took the stage last night, and 10 more will take the stage tonight.

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER’s wife BETH CHAPMAN passed away yesterday at the age of 51. Beth was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in 2017, and had been battling it ever since.

AND

The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the A’s 2-0 yesterday, they play the Padres in San Diego tomorrow at 9:10pm.