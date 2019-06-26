TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Michael Langsdorf, who was shot and killed in the line of duty this past Sunday, have been announced. Visitation will be June 30th at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary with the Funeral being held July 1st at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis – both open to the public.

The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the A’s 7-3 yesterday, they play again tonight at Busch at 6:15 and the Stanley Cup will be at the Stadium with the first 20,000 fans receiving a Blues/Cardinals co-branded shirt.

AND

If you loved Famous-Barr’s French Onion Soup, it’s being served again in STL at a restaurant called Union 30, its inside the new Hotel Saint Louis on Olive Street.