Kacey Musgraves Reveals Plans To Release ‘Oh What A World Tour’ Live Album

PHOTO BY TERRY WYATT/GETTY IMAGES

Could it be? Nashville star Kacey Musgraves may have just revealed on Twitter Monday plans to drop a LIVE album in the coming months of her “Oh What A World Tour”. A fan tweeted at Musgraves to request a live album of her ’Oh, What A World: Tour II,” and she responded, “working on it,” with a winky-face emoji. Kacey is currently on the second leg of her world tour, with several festival dates booked through the summer and early fall, including Newport Folk Fest, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

According to Billboard, Kacey will be recognized by the Academy of Country Music Awards during their 13th annual ACM Honors ceremony at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in August. The “Rainbow” singer will be honored with the ACM Jim Reeves international award for her contributions to country music throughout the world.

working on it 😉 https://t.co/mhFoJb1NuG — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) June 24, 2019

@iamholleman