China’s president, other leaders in Osaka for G-20 meetings

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are gathering in Osaka for a summit of the Group of 20 major economies that is likely to be overshadowed by both trade and geopolitical tensions.

President Donald Trump was due to arrive later Thursday, and to meet with Xi on Saturday as the G-20 meetings conclude.

Xi was also expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seeking a breakthrough after years of strain over territorial disputes. It is his first visit to Japan since he became communist China’s top leader in 2013.

Xi’s visit to North Korea last week raised hopes for some movement in the impasse with the U.S. over Pyongyang’s nuclear program. Trump is due to visit South Korea after leaving Japan.