BIG 3: Weed in IL, Snakebite Uptick in MO & She Was Left Alone on a Plane

1. Governor J.B. Pritzker is making history today by signing a bill that legalizes recreational marijuana. Pritzker is set to sign the bill this morning in Chicago.

2.Some venomous snakes are washing up after recent flooding and biting people in the St. Louis region.

3. < A Canadian woman who fell asleep on a flight to Toronto says she woke up alone on a cold, dark and empty aircraft. /p>