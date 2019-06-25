Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Weed in IL, Snakebite Uptick in MO & She Was Left Alone on a Plane
June 25, 2019
1. Governor J.B. Pritzker is making history today by signing a bill that legalizes recreational marijuana. Pritzker is set to sign the bill this morning in Chicago.
2.Some venomous snakes are washing up after recent flooding and biting people in the St. Louis region.
A Canadian woman who fell asleep on a flight to Toronto says she woke up alone on a cold, dark and empty aircraft.
Woman falls asleep, wakes up alone on plane in Canada https://t.co/V3jXrTWfVn pic.twitter.com/7j0LDkdRAg— Daily Nation (@dailynation) June 25, 2019