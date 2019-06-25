AP Top News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Mueller to testify publicly before House committees July 17 A grim border drowning underlines peril facing many migrants Border official resigns amid uproar over migrant children Warren in the spotlight as Democrats gather for 1st debate House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis Iran says ‘idiotic’ new US sanctions shut doors of diplomacy North Korea says it won’t surrender to US-led sanctions Federal judges send 2020 census lawsuit back to lower court Cardi B pleads not guilty to new charges in strip club brawl Yankees homer in 28th straight game to set MLB record