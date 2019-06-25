NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top International News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

June 25, 2019

A grim border drowning underlines peril facing many migrants

North Korea says it won’t surrender to US-led sanctions

AP Exclusive: Imprisoned supercop’s escape from Venezuela

Iran says ‘idiotic’ new US sanctions shut doors of diplomacy

New Pentagon chief seeks Europe’s help for Trump’s Iran view

US gov’t moves migrant kids after AP exposes bad treatment

Protesters urge discussion of Hong Kong issues at G-20

Hong Kong protests raise alarm special freedoms are fading

Kushner tries to sell Mideast plan to skeptical audience

UN report: Women too often suffer violence in families