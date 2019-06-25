AP Top International News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

A grim border drowning underlines peril facing many migrants North Korea says it won’t surrender to US-led sanctions AP Exclusive: Imprisoned supercop’s escape from Venezuela Iran says ‘idiotic’ new US sanctions shut doors of diplomacy New Pentagon chief seeks Europe’s help for Trump’s Iran view US gov’t moves migrant kids after AP exposes bad treatment Protesters urge discussion of Hong Kong issues at G-20 Hong Kong protests raise alarm special freedoms are fading Kushner tries to sell Mideast plan to skeptical audience UN report: Women too often suffer violence in families