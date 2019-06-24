NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

Uncategorized

AP Top International News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

June 24, 2019

Pompeo in Mideast talks on building a coalition against Iran

Iran says talks with US impossible; US says it wants talks

Trump signs order imposing sanctions on Iran supreme leader

Government moves migrant kids after AP exposes bad treatment

Blurred lines: Trump’s UN choice and her coal magnate spouse

Cambodia charges 4 Chinese after building collapse killed 28

Canadian, Russian, American back on Earth from space station

Plotter of failed Ethiopia coup killed, 182 others arrested

Monarchy cost British taxpayers $85.2 million last year

Thai cave boys mark year since ordeal with Buddhist rites