AP Top Business News at 1:11 a.m. EDT

US blacklists 5 Chinese groups working in supercomputing
US-China trade war, sea row in ASEAN summit spotlight
Asian shares waver ahead of Trump-Xi meet at Osaka G-20
States’ push to legalize sports betting differs by region
Air Canada reviewing how crew left passenger on parked plane
Daimler issues profit warning over diesel issues
California to illegal pot shops: We’re coming for you
Explosions, fire rock US oil refinery; gas prices could rise
Climate activists end their blockade of German coal mine
New drug to boost women’s sex drive approved in US