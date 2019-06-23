2020 turning point: New phase in race tests Dem aggression

NEW YORK (AP) — The unwritten rules that have prevented the Democratic presidential contest from devolving into conflict are about to be tested.

Joe Biden has so far fended off the relatively gentle wrath of his rivals. The shortcomings of his most ambitious opponents like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been largely overshadowed. And the fiery concerns of lesser-known candidates, such as John Delaney and Andrew Yang, have been all but ignored.

That dynamic now changes as Democrats enter the most consequential week of the young 2020 campaign season.

Ahead of a fundraising deadline, the candidates will face each other on the debate stage for this first time. The clash serves as a microcosm for broader questions, one chief among them: Should candidates attack each other or focus on President Donald Trump?