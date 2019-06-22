AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Pujols curtain call HR for Angels vs hometown Cards in loss
Yanks get key hits off Astros’ gloves for 8th straight win
Devil of a deal: New Jersey lands P.K. Subban from Nashville
Salary cap-related trades overshadow 2nd day of NHL draft
Hannah Green holds onto 1-shot lead at Hazeltine
Chez Reavie shoots 63, takes a 6-stroke lead at Travelers
AP sources: UConn in talks to move back into Big East
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death
Wife: David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care
About face: US routs Trinidad 6-0 in Gold Cup