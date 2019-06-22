AP Top Political News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep White House unveils $50 billion Palestinian economic plan AP sources: US struck Iranian military computers this week Harris, Warren, others counter Biden’s electability argument 2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum Free or not? Washingtonians have say on fate of ’80s kingpin Trump denies knowing NY woman accusing him of sexual assault North Korea leader receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump The Latest: Biden says comments taken out of context After calling off strikes on Iran, Trump suggests patience