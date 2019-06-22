NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

June 22, 2019

Amid tough talk, Trump says he could be Iran’s ‘best friend’

‘We all feel it’: Bikers mourn 7 of their own killed on road

Family says Hawaii crash victim was adventurer, full of life

North Korea leader receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump

Sentencing looms in Charlottesville attack; man seeks mercy

Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches

AP sources: US struck Iranian military computers this week

Harris, Warren, others counter Biden’s electability argument

2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum

Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep