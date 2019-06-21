TRENDING: Pujols Returns to Busch, Bieber/Cruise Fight & FREE Ice Cream

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Marlins 7-6 after 11 innings. And, this weekend the Cardinals host Albert Pujols and the Angles. This is the first time Pujols returns to Busch since leaving in 2011!

There’s a new report that the ownership of the UFC spoken with JUSTIN BIEBER’s manager about fighting TOM CRUISE in the Octagon. Supposedly, Bieber is up for it, and there’s a feeling that Tom would be, too.

Today is the first day of summer, and the longest day of the year, and to celebrate you can get a free cone, with any purchase, from Dairy Queen – just download their app for the coupon.