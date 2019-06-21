NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

BIG 3: Blue Lobster Arrives, YouTube Kids & FB Fugitive Turns Himself In

June 21, 2019

1. A rare blue lobster has arrived in Missouri from Massachusetts after a Stanley Cup win

2. YouTube’s practices on data collection pertaining to children is being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission.

3. A fugitive with a fondness for Facebook is in jail in Connecticut. 