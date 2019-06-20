BIG 3: STL Fireworks Crackdown, Pujols Returns & Pool Reviewer Job

1. Per St. Louis city ordinance #65824 relative to the prohibited possession and discharge of fireworks in the city of St. Louis, our officers will enforce this ordinance during the Fourth of July. Offenders will be issued summons, and fireworks will be seized. 2. The last time he played at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals won their 11th World Series title. For the first time in eight years, Albert Pujols makes his return to St. Louis this weekend. 3. According to the job opening posted online by the website Hotels.com, the winning candidate will be paid ten-thousand dollars plus lodging and travel expenses.