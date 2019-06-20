Biden’s words on segregationist senators draw rivals’ fire

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is dismissing calls to apologize for saying that the Senate “got things done” with “civility” even when the body included segregationists with whom he disagreed.

His rivals for the 2020 nomination, including the two major black candidates in the race, have criticized Biden’s comments.

But Biden isn’t backing down and he’s particularly defiant in the face of criticism from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who says the former vice president should apologize.

Biden says Booker should apologize because the senator “should know better” than to question Biden’s commitment to civil rights.

Booker’s response: “I was raised to speak truth to power and that I shall never apologize for doing that. And Vice President Biden shouldn’t need this lesson.”