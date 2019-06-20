AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Migrant children describe neglect at Texas border facility
Suspect in death of California officer has a troubled past
Georgia puts inmate to death for man’s 1996 shotgun slaying
Storms bring tornadoes, floods, power outages across the US
Witness in Navy SEAL trial takes blame for killing
Colorado shooter says he targeted kids over gender taunts
Gee whiz: Testing of sewage confirms rise in marijuana use
Controversial telescope to be built on sacred Hawaiian peak
California Assembly committee backs vaccine exemption law
2 more duck boat workers indicted in sinking that killed 17