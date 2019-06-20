NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

June 20, 2019

US prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn

The Latest: Source: US prepared Iran attack, then withdrew

Booker campaign gets 2020 jolt with pushback against Biden

Hope Hicks blocked from answering more than 150 questions

US-registered planes barred over Mideast areas amid tensions

McConnell opposes efforts to revive pay raise for lawmakers

Supreme Court upholds cross on public land in Maryland

Trump, Canada’s Trudeau try to build momentum for trade pact

Trump claims his support among Latino voters is rising

Governor sends police after GOP senators who fled Capitol