Top US trade official plans to meet Chinese counterpart

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. trade negotiator says he will meet with his Chinese counterpart to discuss a trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies before a summit next week in Japan between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping of China.

Appearing before the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says he planned to speak with the top Chinese negotiator by phone in the next day and a half. Then the two are expected to meet, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in Osaka ahead of the Trump-Xi summit at the Group of 20 meeting June 28-29.

Lighthizer did not name his counterpart. But Vice Premier Liu He has led the Chinese delegation in past talks.