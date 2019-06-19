MSNBC deal with South Carolina Dems rankles media

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Democratic leader says he granted MSNBC exclusive live rights to show this weekend’s party convention because the network agreed to show 21 presidential contenders and it offered a strong chance to reach black voters.

The arrangement has angered other media outlets like C-SPAN, which had planned to air Saturday’s speeches live.

But state party Chairman Trav Robertson said the arrangement was made in part because two of MSNBC’s African American hosts will be on hand to interview candidates. MSNBC has the largest black audience of any cable network.

Black voters comprise most of South Carolina’s Democratic electorate. Journalist Roland Martin said the decision has “a negative effect on Black-owned media outlets.”