TRENDING: Gloria Vanderbilt Has Died, St. Charles Riverfest Rescheduled & Cards WIN

Fashion designer GLORIA VANDERBILT died yesterday at the age of 95, after a battle with stomach cancer. Gloria helped pioneer the designer jeans craze in the ’70s with her Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans and was ANDERSON COOPER’s mother.

The City of St. Charles is moving their Fourth of July Riverfest to August, to allow Frontier Park to recover from flooding. However, the Parade will still take place on July 4th.

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Marlins 5-0 yesterday and play them again tonight at Busch. The Cardinals are sitting at 37 wins, just 2.5 games out of first in the Central Division.