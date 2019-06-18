Brett Eldredge Plays Peoria On Father’s Day With His Dad In The Building

USA Today Sports Images

At Tailgates N’ Tallboys in Peoria, IL, they throw down. I was invited last year to go and the festival never disappoints. This past weekend was no exception, even on Father’s Day when Brett Eldredge took the stage in front of thousands of fans he had dad with him all while celebrating his latest number one song in country “Love Someone”. On Sunday he went to his socials and wrote, “I got to celebrate having the #1 song in country music on Father’s Day with my dad on stage. Dad, thank you for showing me that I am capable of all of this. I love you and all of my fans and country radio.”

Check out the video here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page! Have you been to Peoria for the event?

@iamholleman