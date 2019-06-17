Right-wing extremist suspected of killing German official

BERLIN (AP) — A German man with right-wing extremist views has been arrested on suspicion of killing a regional official who had supported Chancellor Angela Merkel’s welcoming stance toward refugees, prosecutors said Monday.

The 45-year-old suspect, identified only as Stephan E. in line with privacy laws, is accused of killing Walter Luebcke, 65, with a pistol shot to the head earlier this month, Markus Schmitt, a spokesman for Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office, told reporters in Karlsruhe.

“We believe that the crime was motivated by right-wing extremism,” Schmitt said.

Investigators came to that conclusion based upon public statements made by the suspect but at the moment there are no indications he was a member of any right-wing terrorist organization, Schmitt said.

Schmitt took no questions but the Die Zeit newspaper reported the suspect had a history of involvement in hate crimes dating back decades, including in a 1993 pipe bomb attack on a refugee shelter in the state of Hesse.

Luebcke was killed June 2 at his home near the central German city of Kassel. Hundreds of people attended Luebcke’s burial on Saturday and some 1,300 attended a memorial service in Kassel on Thursday.

A member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party, Luebcke ran the Kassel area regional administration and had publicly supported the chancellor’s welcoming stance toward refugees.

Following his slaying, Hesse state police and prosecutors set up a special task force of 50 investigators to look into the crime. On Saturday, they arrested the suspect after his DNA matched evidence at the scene.

Federal prosecutors took over the case due to the “particular significance” of the crime, Schmitt said. Investigators are now evaluating many digital storage devices seized as evidence during E.’s arrest.