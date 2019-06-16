NASCAR overturns victory for first time since 1960

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — NASCAR overturned a victory for the first time since 1960 on Sunday when Brett Moffitt was declared the winner of the Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain’s No. 44 truck failed a post-race inspection.

Chastain led the final 141 laps of the 200-lap race. But series managing director Brad Moran said that the No. 44 was too low when it was measured with NASCAR’s height sticks, even going so far as to say Chastain’s truck was “extremely low” in the front.

Moran says Chastain’s team has until noon on Monday to appeal the decision.

The disqualification was the first under strict new rules put into place at the start of this season to deter the culture of cheating.

