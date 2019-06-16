AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Woodland denies history with US Open title at Pebble Beach Koepka makes US Open history, but no 3 in a row Strong finish not enough for Woods at US Open Lloyd, a World Cup starter again, scores 2 as US beats Chile Dodgers edge Cubs 3-2 with late-game heroics Encarnación to join Yankees on Monday, become primary DH Gilbert gets bases-loaded hit, Bulldogs beat Auburn 5-4 Henderson wins Meijer LPGA to break Canadian victory record Escrow tops NHL players’ list of concerns ahead of CBA talks Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set