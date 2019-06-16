AP Top Science News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Progressive climate policy poised to pass in Oregon
Strong quake hits island chain off New Zealand; no tsunami
Emails: Trump official consulted global warming rejecters
Growers hope standards bring order to hemp industry ‘mess’
Washington state waterfront owners asked to take dead whales
Vietnam seizes 7.5 tons of elephant ivory, pangolin scales
Snowmelt fills rivers in US Southwest, easing drought fears
Perfectly preserved head of Ice Age wolf found in Siberia
Utility will remove coal ash from pits near Tennessee river
Beach concerts at Jersey shore town cancelled for the birds