Uncategorized
AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT
June 15, 2019
Police: Store shooting took place after man hit officer
Census says more than 60% of US men are fathers
Funeral held for West Point cadet who died in training
Planned Parenthood builds Ala. clinic despite abortion law
Raptors’ president encounter with deputy being investigated
Guam Catholic group protests recruitment of abortion doctors
US border center scrutinized after teen found with preemie
Former student who reported rape says college betrayed her
OJ Simpson on Twitter: ‘I got a little gettin’ even to do’
Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million
Upcoming Concerts
Jun
18
Carrie Underwood @ Enterprise Center
7:00pm
ON SALE
UPCOMING
Jun 28
Brad Paisley @ Hollywood Casino Amp
Jun 29
John Rich Concert to Benefit Folds of Honor
Jul 3
Walker Hayes @ O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest
Jul 6
Lee Brice @ Ballpark Village
Jul 11
Chris Young @ Hollywood Casino Amp
Jul 13
Scotty McCreery @ Lincoln County Fair